Sherrone Moore sentenced to probation, avoids jail time

The former Michigan football head coach, Sherrone Moore, will not be going to jail as he was sentenced to 18 months probation on Tuesday, April 13, 2025.

He was sentenced after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges earlier this year.

The 40-year-old former coach was charged after a confrontation with his executive assistant, who he had been in a relationship. He was fired on December 10, 2025, after the university found out about it.

That same day, Moore allegedly went to the woman's apartment and blamed her for getting him fired. Authorities say he threatened to kill himself using butter knives inside her home.

He originally faced a felony home invasion charge plus two other counts. That could have meant serious prison time but prosecutors agreed to drop the felony. Moore pleaded no contest to trespassing and misusing a telecom device instead.

Judge Cedric Simpson handed down the probation sentence in Washtenaw County Court considering Moore had no prior criminal record. The maximum punishment for the two misdemeanors was six months behind bars.

Moore has had a decorated coaching career at Michigan. He joined as tight ends coach in 2018 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator.

He then became head coach after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. He helped lead the Wolverines to the 2023 national championship.