 
Geo News

Sherrone Moore sentenced to probation, avoids jail time

Moore originally faced a felony home invasion charge plus two other counts

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 15, 2026

Sherrone Moore sentenced to probation, avoids jail time
Sherrone Moore sentenced to probation, avoids jail time

The former Michigan football head coach, Sherrone Moore, will not be going to jail as he was sentenced to 18 months probation on Tuesday, April 13, 2025. 

He was sentenced after pleading no contest to two misdemeanor charges earlier this year.

The 40-year-old former coach was charged after a confrontation with his executive assistant, who he had been in a relationship. He was fired on December 10, 2025, after the university found out about it.

That same day, Moore allegedly went to the woman's apartment and blamed her for getting him fired. Authorities say he threatened to kill himself using butter knives inside her home.

He originally faced a felony home invasion charge plus two other counts. That could have meant serious prison time but prosecutors agreed to drop the felony. Moore pleaded no contest to trespassing and misusing a telecom device instead.

Judge Cedric Simpson handed down the probation sentence in Washtenaw County Court considering Moore had no prior criminal record. The maximum punishment for the two misdemeanors was six months behind bars.

Moore has had a decorated coaching career at Michigan. He joined as tight ends coach in 2018 and worked his way up to offensive coordinator.

He then became head coach after Jim Harbaugh left for the NFL. He helped lead the Wolverines to the 2023 national championship.

Manon is back with KATSEYE for new hoodie collection: Has she formally returned to group?
Manon is back with KATSEYE for new hoodie collection: Has she formally returned to group?
Spain approves mass amnesty for 500,000 migrants: Complete guide about eligibility, how to apply
Spain approves mass amnesty for 500,000 migrants: Complete guide about eligibility, how to apply
US appeals court orders end to contempt proceedings in Trump deportation case
US appeals court orders end to contempt proceedings in Trump deportation case
Hamsphire College to close after fall 2026: Here's what students must know
Hamsphire College to close after fall 2026: Here's what students must know
Lufthansa hit by back-to-back strikes as pilots, cabin crew walk out
Lufthansa hit by back-to-back strikes as pilots, cabin crew walk out
Mark Zuckerberg building AI clone of himself: Here's everything you need to know
Mark Zuckerberg building AI clone of himself: Here's everything you need to know
Amazon buys satellite firm Globalstar for $11.6 billion to challenge Musk's Starlink
Amazon buys satellite firm Globalstar for $11.6 billion to challenge Musk's Starlink
Sam Altman's alleged attacker wrote ‘your last warning' for OpenAI CEO, FBI says
Sam Altman's alleged attacker wrote ‘your last warning' for OpenAI CEO, FBI says