CinemaCon 2026 day 2: Here’s everything to know about biggest movie announcements

Neon and Warner Bros. get all the limelight at CinemaCon 2026 on Tuesday, April 14.

The production houses showcase their stacked film slates ranging from prestige arthouse fare to blockbuster franchise fare.

The Neon distribution company that gained popularity after purchasing every Palme d’Or-winning movie between 2019 and 2025, including Parasite, Anatomy of a Fall, and Anora, is continuing its efforts in building its brand around award season.

These new additions to its catalogue include the folk-horror feature Hokum, directed by Damian McCarthy (May 1); I Love Boosters, written and directed by Boots Riley (May 22); and the coming-of-age horror film Leviticus (June 19).

Additionally, Neon also gets rights to the buzzy documentary Once Upon a Time in Harlem.

With these big titles, it is anticipated that Neon will emerge with coveted titles for its fall slate for the Cannes Film Festival scheduled in May.

In contrast, Warner Bros. has rolled out its film lineup amid the backdrop of a possible merger of the studio, with both Netflix and Paramount being interested in acquiring the company.

Even amid these uncertain times, the co-heads of the studio, Michael De Luca and Pamela Abdy, are optimistic after having had such an impressive 2025 lineup featuring the A Minecraft Movie.

Among other films coming out in the near future are Mortal Kombat II (May 2026), Supergirl starring director Craig Gillespie, and Clayface (October).

Original productions include the R-rated animated hybrid Animal Friends, Floweyale Street, Alejandro G. Iñárritu's Digger, and a Practical Magic sequel starring Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.