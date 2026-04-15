North Korea fires cruise, anti-ship missiles from Choe Hyon warship amid US-Iran war

North Korea has once again fired cruise missiles and anti-warship missiles as part of its latest strategic weapons tests, which the country’s leader described as strengthening its nuclear war deterrent, on Sunday, from its destroyer Choe Hyon.

According to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), several senior officials, including the leader Kim Jong Un, were present when three anti-warship and two strategic cruise missiles were fired to check the vessel’s integrated weapons command system.

KCNA reported that the tests were successful as the missiles hit their target with “ultra-precision”.

North Korea appears to be enhancing its defence capabilities by training crew in missile launch procedures amid the ongoing U.S. war with Iran. The East Asian country is building two more Choe Hyon class destroyers to improve its strategic and tactical strike capabilities.

Choe Hyon, a 5,000-ton warship, was first introduced to the world when North Korea conducted a missile fire test from it in April 2025. The country plans to build two warships, same or more advanced, every year to increase its military strength.

An academic from South Korea, Lim Eul-chul, warned that North Korea’s plans to commission two new warships every year means that it is moving to build a destroyer flotilla instead of just isolated platforms.

He added that North Korea was taking advantage of the situation in the Middle East to build irreversible nuclear capabilities.