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Lonna Drewes accuses former Congressman Eric Swalwell of sexual assault

Lonna Drewes also announced plans to run for city council herself

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 15, 2026

Lonna Drewes accuses former Congressman Eric Swalwell of sexual assault
Lonna Drewes accuses former Congressman Eric Swalwell of sexual assault

A woman has publicly accused former Congressman Eric Swalwell of drugging and raping her.

In a press conference on Tuesday, April 13, 2026, Lonna Drewes accused Eric Swalwell of rape and announced plans to file a police report with the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Drewes described Swalwell as a former friend, adding that she met the former Congressman on three different occasions.

She said that Swalwell took her to his hotel room in West Hollywood after one of the meetings to collect paperwork, adding, “I believe he drugged my drink. I only had one glass of wine."

She says she was barely conscious by the time of reaching his room. Drewes said: "He raped me and he choked me, and while he was choking me, I lost consciousness. I thought I died. I did not consent to any sexual activity."

The woman continued: “It had a profound impact on my mental health. I did not want to live anymore."

Drewes said that she told about the sexual abuse to people close to her and recorded the incident in her personal calender. 

She said she stayed silent for years fearing Swalwell's political power and legal background.

The woman also announced plans to run for city council herself.

Drewes is the second woman who accused Swalwell of sexual in recent days. 

Earlier, a former aide’s allegations forced the Congressman to resign and prompted the Manhattan District Attorney's Office to open an investigation into those claims.

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