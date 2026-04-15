UFC 330 coming to Philadelphia this August: Here's everything you need to know

UFC 330 coming to Philadelphia this August

The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is set to make a grand comeback to the iconic city of Philadelphia with a major event this summer.

UFC 330 is scheduled for August 15, 2026, at the Xfinity Mobile Arena.

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and UFC President Dana White made the announcement together. They both made an appearance on ESPN's Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday, April 14, 2026 to share the exciting news.

Shapiro said he was "pumped up" to bring UFC back to Pennsylvania.

White said: “When you think about Philly, you think about fighting,” noting that Philadelphia has a long and proud boxing history.

Philadelphia has hosted UFC events before. The last one was UFC Fight Night in 2019. But the last big numbered UFC event was UFC 133 around 15 years ago, back in 2011.

UFC 330 will be a numbered event with cards reserved for high-profile fights and title bouts. The UFC has confirmed there will be a title fight on the card. The full fight lineup has not been announced yet.

Philadelphia is one of several Pennsylvania cities hosting major events this year. Pittsburgh will hold the National Football League (NFL) Draft later this month. Philadelphia will also host the PGA Championship in May.

The FIFA World Cup is set to kick off in June. The city will also celebrate America's 250th birthday with a major slate of events in July.