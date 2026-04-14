Manon is back with KATSEYE for new hoodie collection: Has she formally returned to group?

Following a successful Coachella debut, girl group KATSEYE has launched a new six-piece hoodie collection.

But what surprised fans more was the return of Manon.

The 23-year-old has ended her hiatus and returned to the group to do the collaboration.

The limited-edition capsule is launched on Tuesday, April 14, featuring all six members, including Manon, Daniela, Lara, Megan, Sophia, and Yoonchae.

Each piece reflects every member’s personal style and cultural background.

The album follows "Better in Denim," a viral video series in which the group dances to Kelis' popular song "Milkshake," released in 2003. The group had been working as a quintet while Manon was on hiatus, but she is now joining her bandmates in releasing this album.

However, ambiguity still looms. She is still unlisted in the group’s current touring lineup. This highlights that participating in the merchandise campaign does not necessarily signal her complete return.

For now, fans are hoping for Manon to be back on stage. Manon’s official representatives have not commented on her hiatus status yet.

How much does a KATSEYE Gap hoodie cost?

Each hoodie is priced at $100 and is available in sizes ranging from XXS to XXL. Each style showcases the members’ heritage and cultural background.