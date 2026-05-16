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Ryanair increases cash bonus for staff who catch passengers with oversized bags

The baggage rules violators are charged €75
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 16, 2026

Ryanair increases cash bonus for staff who catch passengers with oversized bags
Ryanair increases cash bonus for staff who catch passengers with oversized bags

Ryanair, the ultra-low-cost Irish airline, has announced plans to increase commission for staff members for catching customers with oversized cabin bags.

The airline, largest in Europe by passenger numbers, pays a bonus of €2.50 pounds to their staff for flagging each customer violating the baggage rules and the violators are charged €75.

The Dublin-based carrier said that due to relentless efforts of their staff, the compliance with baggage rules have improved and the number of offenders have reduced.

Ryanair CEO Michael O’Leary said, “The number of oversized bags is falling from, I don’t know, 0.0001 percent to 0.00001 percent.”

He added that as the numbers fall, the bonus for airline staff could be increased from €2.50 to €3.50 per violator.

He warned the customers not to bring oversized bags that don't fit in the size, otherwise “you will be charged.”

O’Leary also called for a ban on booze in airports, stating it would help improve passenger behavior.

Ryanair, known for its hilarious meme-based and trolling marketing campaign, is an ultra-low-cost airline offering trips across Europe and a few select destinations in North Africa and the Middle East. 

Ryanair's absolute lowest ticket prices typically start as low as £10 to £15 (or approx €14.99 for one-way, short-haul European flights.

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