Ronda Rousey vs Gina Carano: Everything you need to know about legendary comeback bout

Ronda Rousey and Gina Carano are finally set to collide in what may be the wildest MMA comeback fight in years and the internet is absolutely losing its mind over it.

The long-rumored showdown between the two former faces of women’s MMA will headline MVP MMA 1 at the Intuit Dome in California this Saturday, with Netflix streaming the chaos live worldwide.

For combat sport fans, this is pure nostalgia injected with madness.

Rousey hasn’t fought since getting brutally knocked out by Amanda Nunes back in 2016, while Carano has been away from MMA for an unbelievable 17 years.

The former Strikeforce star revealed she dropped a staggering 100 pounds to prepare for the bout after struggling with health and mobility issues in recent years.

UFC gurus predict Rousey as a massive favourite since Carano has been away from fighting for a long period of time; however, the experts didn’t rule what many describe as an “upset”.

One viral betting thread on Reddit bluntly declared: “Gina hasn’t fought in 17 years,” with users calling Rousey by submission “free money.” Others joked the event feels like “a Hollywood fever dream” rather than a real MMA card.

UFC fightcard:

Francis Ngannou vs Philipe Lins

Nate Diaz vs Mike Perry

Rousey vs Carano

After years away from fighting, both women are about to test whether legends can still survive inside the cage or whether this entire spectacle ends in disaster.