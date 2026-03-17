Buckingham Palace issues statement as Trump confirms King Charles visit

King Charles featured in a new video message released by Buckingham Palace after Donald Trump issued a major update on the monarch's conflicted US tour.

The official Instagram page of the royal family shared details related to the King's special visit amid mounting pressure from Britons.

Charles' team said that he attended the launch of Circularity in Practice at the Renew Hub in Manchester.

"Delivered by a taskforce of leading UK businesses, the initiative aims to reduce, reuse, repurpose and remanufacture building materials and household goods, avoiding the unnecessary additional use of natural resources," the statement reads.

King Charles was shown "donated and salvaged" items, which will be set to go into refurbishment. Not only that, the video showcased the monarch restoring a chair during his engagement.

The new post by the royals came soon after Donald Trump ended the rumours surrounding King Charles' US trip, by saying that he will "soon" visit despite the serious political unrest.