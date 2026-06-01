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King Charles makes statement about royal home amid key probe in Palace

The monarch’s personal message emerges as royal residences undergo major investigation
By
A. Akmal
|

Published June 01, 2026

King Charles makes statement about royal home amid key probe in Palace

King Charles delved deep into his emotions as the monarch penned a special note for a royal treasure, which hopes would be a source of inspiration for future generations to come.

Amid an ongoing investigation into the Palaces, staffers have reportedly been “banned” from royal residences after complaints of misconduct while others are undergoing scrutiny. Before the furore sparked more negative attention, a message from the monarch had emerged about a beloved home.

The royal family owns several properties, which come under the Crown Estate, and then there are private properties that are bequeathed. One of them happens to be the beloved Balmoral Castle, where Elizabeth II spent her final moments in September 2022.

King Charles penned a heartfelt foreword to a new guidebook, highlighting the history and the personal touch it holds.

“Balmoral has been the cherished Scottish home of my family since the estate was purchased by Prince Albert, my great-great-great-grandfather, in 1852,” Charles wrote.

“With its buildings of startling individuality, which never fail to fascinate, and its precious, almost sacred, surrounding landscape, it is a place where there is constant change, yet everything remains unaltered, with a sense of timelessness which refreshes the soul.”

He continued, “Since my earliest childhood, it has held, and continues to hold, a uniquely special place in the hearts of my family and myself, and my late mother particularly treasured her time at Balmoral.

“It was here, in these most beloved of surroundings, that she chose to spend her final days.”

He concluded, “Whatever the circumstances in which you are reading this book, I hope that you, too, will be inspired by the rich complexity of the architecture and share in the magic of the surrounding countryside, whose ‘wild and majestic’ landscape has been the source of inspiration and enjoyment for so many.”

This comes around the time when guards at Windsor Castle were found to be sleeping on the job. Around 23 Royalty and Specialist Protection (RaSP) officers have served misconduct notices, with 21 placed on restricted duties and two removed from palace deployments.

Meanwhile, five cops from Kensington Palace have been banned to work in royal homes ever again.

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