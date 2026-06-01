Mike Tindall reveals secret about beloved royal in latest chat

Mike Tindall does not seem to stop revealing the stories about his experience with his royal wife and her family.

The former England rugby player and , Princess Anne's son-in-law, has shared a sweet glimpse of his marriage in the latest intervew, revealing interesting nicknames he and Zara use for each other away from the spotlight.

To a question about their pet names for one another in conversation with Woman & Home, Mike responded as saying: "If it's nicknames, it's Z and Mikey-T."

But it was another nickname that melted hearts. The father-of-three shared that he and Zara also call each other "Munchkin", highlighting the playful dynamic that has long made them one of the royal family's most relatable couples.

Mike usually keeps on detaing his encounters with his royal in-laws. He is loved by the family for his easy-going nature and infectious sense of humour.

Zara and Mike have become firm favourites among royal watchers, with many describing them as the "glue" that helps hold the wider royal family together during challenging times.

Their secret? According to Mike, it's all about finding joy amid the chaos of everyday life.

Mike admitted as saying: "It can be stressful.

"You're trying to do everything all at once, and that's hard. But you find a way. The whole point is to find a way and get it done while having fun at the same time. That's what we try to do anyway."

Prince William's friend went on: "It can be stressful."