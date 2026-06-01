Prince William, Princess Kate take decisive step to avoid new crisis

Prince William and Princess Kate appeared to have taken a wise decision to deescalate the public sentiments as new details have been coming to light.

Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor’s controversies and scandals have been like a can of worms for the royal family, which has been causing harm to the other members of the royal family as well.

Once it was revealed that the disgraced former Duke of York was only paying ‘peppercorn rent’ on the massive Windsor property, Royal Lodge, the British taxpayers were left livid. It got worse when other members were also found be to paying peppercorn rent.

However, a royal expert pointed out that the future King and Queen took a quick action while marking a new chapter in their lives. The Prince and Princess of Wales are reportedly paying £300,000 a year for their property, which is around a 100k more than the previous residents.

“They’re in tune with the public mood and they've let it be known that they're above criticism, which is very sensible,” remarked royal expert Duncan Larcombe.

He explained that Prince Harry and Meghan were the first to be criticised for rent and renovations when they moved into Frogmore Cottage after their wedding. That “resentment” somehow “set a precedent for the rest of the royal addresses”.

And with Andrew’s peppercorn rent disclosure, it turned into “a genuine, ongoing scandal”, which is a turning point for royal accountability.

Hence, it comes as no surprise that William and Kate have decided to assure the public somehow that things will be different, with more consideration to the taxpayers.