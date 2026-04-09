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UK sees warmest early April in 80 years, breaking 1946 record

Record heat brings ‘pollen bomb’ to UK as ash, birch levels soar

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published April 09, 2026

UK sees warmest early April in 80 years, breaking 1946 record
UK sees warmest early April in 80 years, breaking 1946 record

Britain experienced its hottest early April day in 80 years on Wednesday, April 8.

The temperature reached 26.6°C (79.9°F) in Kew Gardens, London.

According to the Met Office, this is the highest temperature recorded in the UK during the first half of April since 1946.

On April 4, 1964, the temperature hit 26.1 degrees centigrade.

The new temperature record beat the 2026 record of 24.8°C set just 24 hours before in Anglesey, Wales. London had a higher temperature than the summer tourist destinations of Ibiza, Rome, and Marrakech.

Cardiff in Wales recorded 24.2°C, whereas Scotland and Northern Ireland recorded lower temperatures of 19.7°C and 15.4°C, respectively.

But forecasters stated that the hotter weather will not stay for long as a new weather frost brings “much colder air temperatures.”

On Thursday, April 9, the country will be up to 9 degrees cooler, along with expected showers spreading southeast.

Despite the highest recorded temperature, the Met Office didn’t issue a warning for a heatwave as the conditions did not meet the criteria of a heatwave, which include three consecutive days above regional thresholds.

The Royal National Lifeboat Institution has requested beachgoers to seek shady areas and avoid the sun between 11:00 a.m. and 3:00 p.m. when there’s the strongest UV penetration.

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