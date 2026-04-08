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Pokémon Champions launches April 8 on Switch with free-to-start model

Free Dragonite available in Pokémon Champions from April 8 to August 31

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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published April 08, 2026

Pokémon Champions launches April 8 on Switch with free-to-start model
Pokémon Champions launches April 8 on Switch with free-to-start model 

Nintendo Switch owners can download Pokémon Champions starting today, April 8.

The brand-new, free-to-start battle stimulator is designed to keep both casual and competitive trainers on the same page.

Unlike traditional games, Pokémon Champions aims to ignite exploration and catching, focusing entirely on strategic turn-based battles.

Players can easily export monsters from Pokémon Home that are compatible with titles including Scarlet and Violet, Legends: Arceus, and Pokémon Go. Moreover, users can also recruit monsters from a rotating roster using in-game Victory Points.

To commemorate the launch, the company offers two limited-time bonuses.

From April 8 to August 31, there will be a Dragonite and 100 Quick Coupons for those who download and play the game.

Quick Coupons enable trainers to recruit Pokémon faster from the “Roster Ranch” feature instead of waiting for daily rotations.

Moreover, the first season’s Battle Pass will unlock Dragoninite Stone, enabling Mega Evolution into Mega Dragonite.

The Pokémon Champions game has ranked, casual, and friend matches.

Even though the game is initially available for free, the user can make purchases, such as the Starter Pack, which costs about $7, and the Battle Pass, priced at around $9.

The Premium Membership unlocks extra features.

Those who intend to play the game on Nintendo Switch 2, a free update will deliver improved graphics with enhanced visuals.

In June 2026, a mobile version for phones and tablets will also roll out. 

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