King Charles confirms state visit in fresh statement after Palace meeting

King Charles confirmed a new state visit following a key meeting at Buckingham Palace.

On March 18, the royal family shared on their official social media channels that the King and Queen Camilla will welcome the President of Nigeria, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu and First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, for a State Visit to the UK.

Today, the royals will welcome their foreign guests at Windsor Castle.

"This will mark Nigeria's first state visit to the UK in 37 years. Previous Nigerian State Visits occurred in 1973, 1981 and 1989, during the reign of Queen Elizabeth II," the monarch's spokesperson said.

Charles, when he was the Prince of Wales, made a visit to Nigeria in 1990, 1999, 2006 and 2018. Queen Camilla also joined her husband during his 2018 visit.

Most recently, the King met with President Tinubu at Buckingham Palace in September 2024.

"Key elements of the State Visit include: A Carriage Procession through Windsor town, a Guard of Honour in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle, and a State Banquet held in the President and First Lady's honour," shared the Palace.

The President of Nigeria will also lay a wreath on the late Queen's tomb at St George's Chapel.

It is pertinent to note that King Charles' confirmation regarding a state visit came after the President of Ukraine held a meeting with the monarch amid political unrest.