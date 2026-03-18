Robert Pattinson credits Zendaya for his 'Dune 3' role

Even global superstars have to speak up for what they want and sometimes, asking the right person is all it takes to land your next big role.

Robert Pattinson just proved a universal truth: No matter how famous you are, if you don’t ask, the answer is always no.

When the Dune: Part Three costars joined writer-director Denis Villeneuve on Monday, March 16 in Los Angeles to tease and reveal the trailer for the sci-fi sequel, the 39-year-old actor claimed that Zendaya has something to do with his casting as new character Scytale.

“I absolutely adored these movies,” the Twilight-famed actor gushed about 2021’s Dune and 2024’s Dune: Part Two. “I saw them multiple times in the theaters.”

Chatting with Zendaya, 29, on the set of their other movie The Drama, set to hit theaters on April 3, the British heartthrob recalled asking her, “‘Can I get in one of those Dune movies?’”

“I know a guy,” the Euphoria Emmy winner quipped.

“It was a very unexpected call a few months later,” said the Batman actor, adding to Tom Holland’s fiancee, “I kind of did think you [had] something to do with it!”

All thanks and props to Zendaya.

During their recent promotional run for The Drama, The Hollywood Reporter asked Pattinson, who shares a daughter with longtime partner and fiancée Suki Waterhouse, about the groundwork that led to his collaborations with Zendaya.

“It's all kind of random,” he admitted. “I think we got The Odyssey during the shoot on this, and everything was so secret. We’d be like, ‘Did you get a call about the thing the other day?’ and they’d be like, ‘Maybe.’ Then we’d ask, ‘Did you get a call about the thing?’ It was so much fun.”

“I just love working with her. She’s amazing,” Pattinson added. “And yeah, I’d do it again and again,” referring to any more future projects with Zendaya apart from Dune 3, The Odyssey and The Drama.