Prince William decides to block Harry's bid to throne: 'Shocking move'

Prince William has been accused of exploring plans to remove Prince Harry from the line of succession after King Charles' bold decision on Andrew's royal future.

It emerges amid reports that King Charles, 77, has given the greenlight to remove his younger brother Andrew from the line of succession.

As per new report, the future monarch, Prince William, has also decided to block Prince Harry's royal return as he's stil hurt by the Duke's bombshell memoir and interviews against the senior royals.

The Prince of Wales, heir to the British throne, is actively preparing a strategy to end the chances of his estranged brother and his children Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's accessing to the British throne, which would prompt a “constitutional earthquake.”

On the other hand, the monarch still believes Harry will eventually return to the royal fold as he never closes the Palace doors on him.

While, William apparently wants to start his reign in a couple of years with a “clean slate”.

“Change is on my agenda — change for good,” William recently promised.

A source close to William and Kate told royal expert Phil Dampier that Andrew’s removal has opened up the possibility of removing other members of the family from the line of succession.

“Until recently removing people seemed almost impossible but if Andrew loses his place why not Harry?” they said.

“William will never forgive Harry for smearing Kate as a racist and he wants nothing to do with him. He thinks it’s ridiculous that someone who has voluntarily left the royal family and gone to live abroad, bringing up his kids with American accents, is so high up the pecking order.”

As reported by The Woman’s Day, the source said if something was to happen to William and his family, Harry and Meghan would be King and Queen.

“It really doesn’t bear thinking about, so he is taking advice from top experts and legal minds as to the way forward and he might seriously consider the nuclear option,” they said.

“He might not invite him to his Coronation and he might try to remove him from the succession.”

If Andrew, Harry, and his children, are taken out of the line of succession, Princess Beatrice (currently ninth) would be next in line, if something was to happen to William, Kate and their children.

However, there are questions lingering over Beatrice and Eugenie’s place in the line of succession as well.

Harry is fifth in the line of succession to the British throne. He follows William his three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Despite stepping back as a senior royal, Harry remains in the line of succession.

Harry is the younger son of King Charles III and the late Diana, Princess of Wales. His children, Archie and Lilibet, are 6th and 7th in line.

Current Line of Succession at a Glance

-- Prince William (eldest son of King Charles III)

-- Prince George (eldest son of Prince William)

-- Princess Charlotte (daughter of Prince William)

-- Prince Louis of Wales (youngest son of Prince William)

-- Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex (Youngest son of King Charles III)

-- Prince Archie of Sussex (son of Prince Harry)

-- Princess Lilibet of Sussex (daughter of Prince Harry)

-- Andrew (brother of King Charles III)

-- Princess Beatrice (daughter of Andrew)

-- Sienna Mapelli Mozzi (daughter of Princess Beatrice).