Prince Harry breaks silence over Meghan Markle's 'bossy' nature

Prince Harry spoke out after it was claimed that his wife, Meghan Markle, 'bosses him around' during meetings.

A bombshell in the form of an article has been dropped on Montecito recently.

From claims that the Sussexes did not inform their partner Netflix about Oprah interview to the streaming giant 'being done' with the couple, there is a lot to talk about.

One of the claims made in Variety's piece was that Meghan's bossy nature around Harry, especially when the topic is Hollywood.

The article published on Tuesday shared, "In virtual and in-person meetings with partners, she tends to talk over or recast Prince Harry’s thoughts, sometimes while he is mid-sentence, sources say (usually preceded by a touch to the arm or thigh)."

In response, the couple's attorney, Michael J. Kump, called the claim misogynistic.

It "seems calculated to play into the misogynistic characterisation of her bossing her husband around," he said.

Most importantly, the magazine reported that Prince Harry also "attested" the claim was "categorically false."

Harry and Meghan landed in controversy just before their visit to Australia.