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Sarah Ferguson plans bombshell return as new details emerge

Fergie decides to turn her ordial into strength

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 18, 2026

Sarah Ferguson plans bombshell return as new details emerge
Sarah Ferguson plans bombshell return as new details emerge

Andrew's former wife, Sarah Ferguson, is said to be turning her ordial into strenght to make a surprise return amid speculations about her hideouts and the future actions.

The former Duchess of York, reportedly living in the US with the widow of a music legend, is secretly writing her tell-all memoir, driven by financial struggles after her royal exit and Epstein scandal.

Fergie, mother of Beatrice and Eugenie, may soon break her silence as she's mulling over unveiling the untold stories of her royal journey.

The 66-year-old, who's secretly living with Priscilla Presley, has not secured a permanent base after losing her royal title and Royal Lodge.

During her temporary refuge, she's in contact with a very small circle of trusted friends, keeping a low profile.

She has not been publicly seen in the UK since December and is believed to have spent recent months moving between the U.A.E., Switzerland, the French Alps, and Ireland before arriving in New York.

That kind of shift has had a real emotional impact as she adjusts to a completely different reality. Ferguson's financial situation is also understood to be under strain.

Being forced by crisis, she has sped up efforts to secure a publishing deal for a memoir, whihch could be another bombshell for the royal family after Harry's Spare.

However, there's a strong feeling in the industry right now that anything associated with Sarah comes with a degree of reputational risk, especially if it even indirectly connects back to Epstein.

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