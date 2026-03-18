Princess Anne 'defies' King Charles order with secret call to Andrew

Princess Anne must have left King Charles' 'upset' after making a secret offer to the 'disgraced' member of the firm, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

It is reported by Daily Mail that the hardest-working member of the royal family reached out to her brother after all his royal perks were taken away, including Royal Lodge, as a result of his dirty business revelations in the Epstein files.

Anne made a "call" to Andrew, offering him to stay with her at Gatcombe Park after he was excluded from Christmas celebrations at Sandringham in 2025.

However, it is not confirmed that Anne asked him to stay with her at her own home or any nearby property near her estate.

Princess Anne is not supporting the alleged wrongdoings of Andrew.

After the police arrest and King Charles' clear message that the law must take its course, the Princess Royal, who is the most devoted member of the royal family, stands united with the monarch.

Most recently, she stepped out with the King and other key members of the family, sending a message of strength at Commonwealth Day despite the protestors.