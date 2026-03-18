King Charles stern warning to William about Harry: ‘Be a good ruler’

King Charles, who had to make some tough decisions in the past few months, is finally putting his foot down on an important matter concerning his two sons.

The monarch, who has been getting treated for cancer since the past two years, has been gradually off-loading some key duties to Prince William especially as the rift with Prince Harry gets out of hand.

Charles has already moved towards a reconciliation with his second son, but the King is “absolutely fed up with the feud between William and Harry dragging on and on”, sources have revealed.

The King had been hoping that time would heal things between them but he has realised that this strategy is not working at all, per a Closer report.

Sources have claimed that this is not just about familial relations but more about the continuation of the monarchy and for William to start thinking like a ruler. Charles is now putting William in line, even as he “bristles” at the suggestion over a second chance for his estranged brother.

“He says he can no longer afford to stand back,” the insider noted, adding that he feels it’s “crucial to the survival of the monarchy that William and Harry are seen to make peace”.

The Andrew-Epstein scandal and Charles’s cancer battle has already left them on “shaky ground” and William would have to move past his grievances for the greater good.

“The feeling is that they need to show unity right now, and Charles is pressuring William to step in line and prove he can be a leader,” the source said.

William is “furious” to be pressured but many royals and people within the Firm believe that having Harry involved will only strengthen his reign.