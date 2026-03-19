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King Charles honours Princess Kate as she keeps royal legacy alive 

Future Queen Catherine receives special nod from royal family after playing key role

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 19, 2026

King Charles honours Princess Kate as she keeps royal legacy alive 
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King Charles did not let the efforts of his daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, go unnoticed as his team gave a nod to the future Queen. 

On March 18, the royal family joined forces to welcome Nigeria's President, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, for a UK state visit.

The monarch gave a key responsibility to the Prince and Princess of Wales, and that is to welcome the royal guests.

Not only that, the future Queen, who always shows respect to the king with a delightful curtsy, once again paid homage to the royal protocol.

During the Guard of Honour ceremony in Windsor, Catherine greeted her father-in-law with a curtsy. 

To honour her, the King's team shared her beaming photo on the royal family's Instagram stories.

King Charles honours Princess Kate as she keeps royal legacy alive

Not only that, Princess Catherine wore a grey and white coat dress by British-Nigerian designer Tolu Coker for the ceremonial welcome.

Now, fans noticed that the Princess of Wales chose a designer who received a nod from King Charles. 

Recently, the monarch appeared in London Fashion Week, and he was seated in the front row to see Tolu Coker's autumn/winter 2026 show. 

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