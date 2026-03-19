US makes crucial addition to King Charles visit as criticism intensifies

Trump reveals King Charles coming to US 'very soon'

King Charles US trip planned 'six months in advance'

King's closest aides quietly travelled to US to oversee preparations

King Charles appears to be continuing with the embattled US State Visit as Britons criticise the decision as conflict escalates in the Middle-East.

The Royal Family cut no corners when they hosted US President Trump last September for the unprecedented State Visit and now the Americans are hoping to return the favour.

Even though there have been consistent calls to cancel the forthcoming visit, se to take place next month, The Times confirmed that the visit will happen as planning had been taking place six months in advance.

The royals are known for their pomp and circumstance and State Visits have an elaborate display of British pageantry.

The White House officials fear that they would not be able to match the same level of display, but they have planned for a “show of American military might” when King Charles arrive as the “special relationship at a low ebb”.

Although, this does not subdue the fact that the visit is being dubbed “inappropriate” as the escalation continues in the Middle-East region.

The trip has involved a “recce” to the US by a team of Charles’s closest aides and other officials. The monarch will be there for three days with one day in Washington DC, which will also include an address to Congress and an evening banquet.

The update comes after Trump made a statement on the forthcoming visit during a White House press, where he mentioned that the King will be “coming over very soon”.