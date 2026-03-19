King Charles delivers good news on cancer journey with powerful display

King Charles put on a display of his strong side, showcasing that his cancer treatment is surely going in a positive direction.

The monarch, alongside key members of the firm, Queen Camilla, Prince William, Princess Kate and others, welcomed the President of Nigeria, Mr Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and First Lady, Mrs Oluremi Tinubu, to the UK.

The royal guests were welcomed by the Prince and Princess of Wales first.

Upon arriving at Windsor Castle, in the presence of the King and Queen, the President and his wife received a warm ceremonial welcome, including a ​royal salute, a carriage procession and later a state banquet.

Now, a video is making rounds on social media in which the monarch was seen offering help to Mr Tinubu to walk after the welcome ceremony.

Charles looked 'fit and fine' while escorting his guest on the grounds of Windsor.

Fans cannot stop themselves from showing praise for the King's heartfelt gesture.

One wrote, "The king showing small gestures of kindness and help."

"Bless you, King Charles, President Tinubu definitely needed that hand support," another fan penned.

King Charles is still undergoing cancer treatment, which was announced by Buckingham Palace in 2024. Despite several rumours about his declining health, the monarch put rest to speculations with a powerful move.