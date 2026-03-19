Prince Harry takes lead from Meghan Markle as crisis hits Montecito

Prince Harry received some delightful news, which may not please Meghan Markle in times of crisis.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been making headlines since Variety published its bombshell article.

One of the claims was, "The Sussexes' perceived pattern of selling repackaged versions of the same story about their exit from royal life has exhausted Netflix."

The Sussexes and their partner, Netflix itself, issued statements to debunk the claims made by the publication.

PR expert Mayah Riaz rang alarm bells and believed it was a big reality check for the couple to step up their game in Hollywood.

"Netflix was their biggest credibility marker in Hollywood, and losing that kind of backing dents their 'power couple' status," the expert warned.

However, Mayah still believes Harry can be the one who could save their drowning ship.

As per the Mirror, she said that the Duke of Sussex has "strong individual brand equity, particularly around his military background and charitable work."

Harry appears more relatable and "less polarising" than his wife, Meghan, comments, which the Duchess may not find flattering.

The royal expert called Harry a "safer asset" who could become a "purpose-led" figure, but sadly, he is tied to Meghan's narrative, often upsetting the public.