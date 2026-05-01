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Kid Cudi thanks Taylor Swift for major help during Eras Tour

Kid Cudi reveals how Taylor Swift came through at important moment in life

By
Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 01, 2026

Kid Cudi thanks Taylor Swift for major help during Eras Tour
Kid Cudi reveals how Taylor Swift came through at important moment in life

Taylor Swift played the saviour for Kid Cudi when he needed some extra dad points in his life, and the rapper does not shy away from being grateful.

The 42-year-old rapper recalled the time when the pop superstar, 36, came through during the Eras Tour.

In his new podcast episode of Big Bro with Kid Cudi, the Better Place hitmaker recalled, "My daughter texted me one day, 'Umm daddy is it possible for you to get tickets for me and my friends to see Taylor Swift?' I was like, 'Let me see what I can do.'"

Cudi shared that he called up Swift's team and they arranged some family and friends tickets for his daughter and her friends, and the rest is history.

The rapper's daughter later thanked him for being the "best dad ever" and his mission was accomplished. 

"Thank you Taylor Swift," Cudi said, and his guest Adam Scott agreed, with both the dads celebrating how great it feels "when you hit a bull's eye."

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