Trump's Pearl Harbor quip stuns Japanese Prime Minister in Oval office

U.S. President Donald Trump created a diplomatic awkwardness by invoking the 1941 attack on Pearl Harbor as a punchline during a meeting with Japan’s Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi.

The remark was made in a meeting at the White House on Thursday, March 19, during a response to a question from a Japanese reporter.

The reporter asked why the United States did not notify its allies, including Japan, before launching recent military strikes on Iran.

Takaichi remained visibly composed during the awkward moment while Trump deflected the inquiry by drawing a direct comparison to World War II.

Trump said, “We didn’t tell anybody about it because we wanted a surprise. Who knows better about surprise than Japan? Why didn’t you tell me about Pearl Harbor, OK?” Trump said, causing an uncomfortable silence in the room.

Takaichi strategically avoided the historical joke and instead shifted the discussion by praising Trump’s leadership. She stated, “I firmly believe that it is only you, Donald, who can achieve peace across the world.”

The meeting also discussed the dominance of China in the region and how Japan can contribute to the U.S. “Golden Dome” missile defense system.

What is the Pearl Harbor reference?

A Pearl Harbor reference in the context of World War II refers to the surprise Japanese air attack on the U.S. naval base in Hawaii on December 7, 1941, which killed over 2,400 and launched the U.S. into World War II.