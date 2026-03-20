Body of missing Alabama student Jimmy Gracey found in Barcelona as family awaits answers

Police officials have confirmed that the body of the missing Jimmy Gracey has been found recovered in Barcelona, Spain.

The 20-year-old University of Alabama student Jimmy Gracey went missing on March 17, 2026.

Gracey, who was an Alabama junior, disappeared about 3 a.m. after visiting the waterfront Shoko restaurant and nightclub.

The family has shared a heartbroken message, confirming the death of their son, Jimmy Gracey.

The statement reads, “Our family is heartbroken as we confirm that Jimmy’s body has been recovered in Barcelona.”

Deeply moved by the tragic news, describing it as “Jimmy was a deeply loved son, grandson, brother, nephew, cousin, and friend, and our family is struggling to come to terms with this unimaginable loss.”

Barcelonba police also recovered Gracy’s phone during the arrest of another individual. Gracey never came back to the Airbnb at Ronda de Sant Pere, a central avenue in the city he rented during his stay in Barcelona with friends.

The family also expressed gratitude, stating, “We also sincerely appreciate the continued support and coordination of the local authorities and the U.S. Consulate as we work to better understand the circumstances surrounding this tragedy.”

In a now-deleted Facebook post, the victim’s mother, Therese Marren Gracey, stated that he had been “visiting friends in Barcelona who are studying abroad” and that the group visited the beachfront club Shoko on Monday, March 16, 2026.

However, Gracey didn’t return to the place where they were staying together.

According to a Spanish publication El Periodico, which quoted police sources, Gracey was last captured on video surveillance leaving the nightclub with someone.

So far, the cause of Gracey’s death has not been determined, as an autopsy report is awaited.