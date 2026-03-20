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Katie Price says 'she'd travel anywhere for Lee Andrews amid backlash

The glamour model, 47, and Lee, 43, initially tied the knot in January just weeks

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 20, 2026

Katie Price says &apos;she&apos;d travel anywhere for Lee Andrews amid backlash
The TV personality opens up about going to extreme lengths for love despite ongoing concerns

Katie Price has shared a simple love formula, revealing that she would 'move mountains' for her new husband Lee Andrews. 

The glamour model, 47, and Lee, 43, initially tied the knot in January just weeks after meeting, before holding a second, legal ceremony in February – much to the shock and concern of fans and family, due to rumours of Lee being a scammer.

The former I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! star reunited with her new husband, Lee Andrews, in Dubai on Wednesday.

Despite the ongoing reginal tensions, Katie was eager to meet Lee, as she was spotted at Gatwick Airport on Tuesday ahead of her trip.

She later told her fans that she would do anything to be with her new partner.

Speaking in a Facebook Reel, she said: 'You know the saying - anyone would move mountains to be with the one they love? I am an example of that. I would get on an empty flight - technically where there's a war going on - for love.

'So anyone who has got a long-distance relationship, they can work, although, I can't be apart from Lee and he can't be apart from me so we make it work to be together all the time.'

Upon arriving in Dubai, the couple appeared to waste no time, heading directly straight to a clinic for cosmetic touch-ups. For the unversed, Katie has previously undergone multiple cosmetic procedures.

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