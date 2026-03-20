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Miley Cyrus clarifies age-old assumption ahead of 'Hannah Montana' return

Miley Cyrus gets candid about child stardom after 'Hannah Montana' reached peak

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 20, 2026

Miley Cyrus clarifies age-old assumption ahead of &apos;Hannah Montana&apos; return
Miley Cyrus gets candid about child stardom after 'Hannah Montana' reached peak

Miley Cyrus is not keeping any details about what went on behind-the-scenes of her career under wraps as she prepares to take on the Hannah Montana anniversary special.

The 33-year-old musician has been working for the larger part of her life and started really young. Due to her rise to fame, it became an assumption that Miley was the star that lead the Cyrus family to fame.

The Flowers hitmaker, however, disagreed and slammed the idea that her parents Billy Ray Cyrus and mom Tish Cyrus relied on her for their careers.

“My parents didn’t need me to be famous to survive or to be stable. What happens to a lot of these kids is their parents want it more than they do, or the kids become responsible for the entire income of the family. That was never my job. Every penny I ever made went into my bank account because my parents were good,” the Plastic Hearts songstress told Rolling Stone.

Despite not being financially interested in her career, Miley told the outlet that her parents supported her through every stint and show.

“My dad was on set every single day, so there was nothing that could happen that he wouldn’t know about. There was never a time where I was going to be alone in that dressing room,” she said, as her dad also joined her on the show as her on-screen dad Robby Ray Stewart. 

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