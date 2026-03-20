Holly, Tilly Ramsay show off workout grind in chic gym look

Tilly Ramsay and Holly Ramsay turn heads as they combine fitness with effortless style

Tilly Ramsay and Holly Ramsay spent quality time together at an exercise class on Thursday, giving fans a glimpse into their intense workout routines.

The daughters of celebrity chef Gordon worked up a sweat on the Pilates reformer machines as they posed together for a sweet mirror selfie.

As for style, Tilly, 24, cut a chic figure in a black Lulu Lemon workout gear, while Holly, 26, wore an oversized sports jacket with leggings.

Aspiring chef Tilly, who completed a gruelling Iron Man Triathlon in Greece last year, revealed she was enjoying a break from her usual running regime.

Tilly Ramsay's official Instagram account

She captioned the post: 'A love Thursday evening with @Hollyramsaypeaty', before adding: 'A nice change from running today'.

In October Tilly beat both her dad Gordon and mum Tana in the Iron Man after completing the 70.3-mile course.

She said at the time: 'Competing with my family made the whole experience so special…and it was really nice to put Dad in his place today!'

'Triathlon has given me a new way to challenge myself and stay grounded, and I can see why so many people become so passionate about it. I'm just starting to cook with IRONMAN, this will not be my last!'.

However, Holly regularly works out with Olympic husband Adam Peaty 31.

It comes after Adam's sister Bethany spoke about his feud with his family, revealing she's been divided between loyalties towards her mother and Olympian brother.

She had been accused of 'betraying' her family when she pledged her allegiance to her brother, having attended sister-in-law Holly's hen do and their wedding at Bath Abbey in December.