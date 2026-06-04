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Niall Horan says BTS 'look like athletes' compared to One Direction

The former One Direction star shares his thoughts on the evolution of boybands, from NSYNC to BTS
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published June 04, 2026

Niall Horan says BTS &apos;look like athletes&apos; compared to One Direction
Niall Horan compares his former band One Direction to other boybands like NSYNC and Backstreet Boys

Niall Horan is in awe of the next generation of boybands, specifically BTS.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Therapuss podcast, the former One Direction star reflected on how BTS carved out its own lane and praised the group's impressive performance style.

During the conversation with host Jake Shane, Horan compared the K-pop phenomenon to his former band, which also included Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson and the late Liam Payne.

While both groups inspired devoted fanbases and global success, Horan said their approaches to performing couldn't be more different. “None of our bit was super choreographed or right or anything like that,” he explained. “So they’re very different.”

The Irish singer noted that every era seems to produce its own version of a boy band.

“Each generation seems like it’s got boy bands, but they’re all kind of different to each other,” he continued. “We didn’t wear all white outfits and do routines and things like, say, NSYNC or Backstreet [Boys]. We just kind of walked around [on stage]. The K-pop thing is I guess more structured — but they look like athletes.”

Horan reserved special praise for BTS, whose demanding choreography has become one of the group's trademarks.

“When you watch BTS dance, you’re like, ‘OK, honestly, I have no idea how to do anything you’re doing, but it’s kind of crazy what you’re doing it.’ It’s pretty intense, but it’s amazing.”

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