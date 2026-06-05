What is Taylor Swift's net worth?

Taylor Swift has been world’s richest female musician since 2014

Taylor Swift's net worth has reached $2 billion.

According to Forbes, she is the world's richest female musician and has doubled the fortune she held when she first became a billionaire just two years ago.

The figure appears in Forbes' Iconoclast 50 list, published on 3 June, and represents a remarkable accumulation of wealth driven largely by her record-breaking Eras Tour, which ran from 2023 to 2025, and the commercial success of her re-recorded albums.

Swift, 36, has also released two new studio albums in the period, The Tortured Poets Department in 2024 and The Life of a Showgirl in 2025, and last year bought back the rights to her first six albums, a move that significantly bolstered the value of her catalogue.

According to Forbes, her $2 billion fortune breaks down as roughly $800 million from royalties and touring, a music catalogue estimated at $600 million, and $110 million in real estate holdings.

The milestone cements her position as the world's wealthiest female musician, a title she claimed in October 2024 when her net worth was confirmed at $1.6 billion, surpassing Rihanna.

She does not, however, hold the overall title among musicians, that belongs to Jay-Z, whose net worth currently sits at $2.8 billion.

Forbes previously noted that Swift is "the first musician to make the billionaire ranking primarily based on her songs and performances", a distinction that sets her apart even within that exclusive company.

With her wedding to Travis Kelce on the horizon and a new song, I Knew It, I Knew You, due for release on 5 June as part of the Toy Story 5 soundtrack, Swift shows no signs of slowing down, financially or creatively.