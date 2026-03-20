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Palace makes statement about Prince Edward ahead of bombshell book release

Royal family shares update on Prince Edward after Duchess Sophie skips big royal event

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Geo News Digital Desk
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March 20, 2026

Palace makes statement about Prince Edward ahead of bombshell book release

Prince Edward returned to the royal family's social media page with a major update after his wife, Duchess Sophie, skipped key royal event ahead of a new bombshell release.

On March 20, Palace shared an update on the Duke of Edinburgh's latest royal task amid talks surrounding the upcoming book exploring his old love affair.

Kin Charles' team said that Edward joined "conservationists and volunteers to celebrate the launch of the new ‘African Forest’ habitat" at Bristol Zoo Project this week.

Sharing further details, the royal family's spokesperson added, "The zoo is home to some of the world’s most threatened species, providing a vital space for conservation and education. 

"Animals include Critically Endangered western lowland gorillas, grey parrots, and extremely threatened species of West African freshwater fish."

The statement further said that Prince Edward, who is a patron of Bristol Zoological Society, learned about the care provided to these special animals and also prepared lunch for the gorillas.

It is pertinent to note that the fresh update on Edward came after his former love interest, Ruthie Henshall, announced her book, The Showgirl And The Prince, exploring her secret date nights at Buckingham Palace and tea meetings with the late Queen. 

Royals, including Duchess Sophie, have been advised to prepare for any information that may not be well-received by the Palace.

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