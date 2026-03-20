Heidi Klum brings son Henry as plus-one to ‘Project Hail Mary’ premiere

Heidi Klum brought a special plus-one to the Project Hail Mary premiere.

Having her son Henry Samuel by her side, the America’s Got Talent judge had the perfect date for the New York premiere of the sci-fi movie.

On Wednesday, March 18, the 52-year-old German-American model and television host and her 20-year-old son stepped out to attend the affair at Lincoln Center.

The mother-son duo was seen striking poses together and were also photographed with Elias Becker, the son of tennis star Boris Becker.

For the Ryan Gosling-lead movie premiere, the Project Runway alum donned an elegant outfit including silver heels and a loose-fitting co-ord.

The former supermodel also re-shared a video taken of her and her son from the premiere to her Instagram.

The latest appearance together came after Heidi and Henry attended the 2025 American Music Awards shortly after he made his modeling debut on the runway.

In addition to Henry, Klum shares Leni, 20, Johan, 19, and Lou, 16, with her ex-husband Seal.

The children also spend time with Klum's current husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, who considers himself an "extra dad" to the four kids.

They even helped Kaulitz plan his surprise proposal in 2019.