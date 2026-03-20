Meghan Markle pal gives befitting response to critics: 'She does it quietly'

Meghan Markle's close friend revealed a rare glimpse of the Duchess, which often goes unnoticed due to ongoing criticism.

The Duchess of Sussex made a surprise appearance at Alliance for Children's Rights' 34th Annual Champions for Children event to support her pal Kelly McKee Zajfen.

Kelly, who is a co-founder of Alliance Moms, opened up about her years-old friendship with Meghan and how the Duchess quietly helped with meaningful causes.

In conversation with Hello! Magazine, she said, "She's an incredible role model in living a life of service. She does not necessarily do everything loudly; she does things quietly, so it's really beautiful to watch."

Meghan presented Kelly with the Francis M. Wheat Community Service Award to recognise her philanthropic work at the event.

"Meghan is one of my best friends, and I'm honoured that she said yes [to presenting] and that she's been along this journey with me as well. She supports the alliance, and she's been doing this for a few years now," Kelly said.

She said that her 20-year-old bond with Meghan is still going strong as they both support each other through every good and bad phase of life.

It is important to note that Meghan's pal seemingly hit back at the trolls who often question her charitable work, claiming that it's only for the cameras.