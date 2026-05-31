Jamie Lee Curtis mourns sister Kelly Lee Curtis after her death at 69

Hollywood is mourning a quiet talent from one of its most famous families.

Kelly Lee Curtis, actress and the older sister of Jamie Lee Curtis, has died at the age of 69. Her passing was announced by Jamie in an emotional social media tribute that painted a picture not just of a sister, but of a lifelong best friend.

“A warm aloha to my older sister, Kelly Lee Curtis. She passed away this morning. In her home. In nature. At peace,” Jamie wrote.

For the Oscar-winning actress, the loss is deeply personal. She described Kelly as “my first friend and lifelong confidant,” remembering a woman whose passions stretched far beyond Hollywood.

“She was jaw-droppingly beautiful and a talented actress,” Jamie shared. “She played a mean game of hearts, collected turtles, loved her family, nature, music, thrifting, travel …”

Born into Hollywood royalty as the eldest daughter of legendary actors Tony Curtis and Janet Leigh, Kelly built a career of her own, appearing in projects including The Equalizer, Hunter, Silk Stalkings and Star Trek: Deep Space Nine. She also appeared alongside her younger sister in Trading Places.

But according to Jamie’s heartfelt remembrance, Kelly’s greatest role was simply being Auntie Cookie – a nickname inspired by her famous holiday treats and generous spirit.

Closing her tribute with a phrase Kelly often used herself, Jamie wrote: “Kelly always signed off any message or fare thee well with a Hungarian blessing … Isten Veled, God is with you. Isten Veled to my sister of the sun and the moon, my Tai. I'll see you on down the line.”

Kelly Lee Curtis is survived by her husband, Scott Morfee.