Jesy Nelson turns park visit into physiotherapy session for twin girls

Jesy Nelson shares Ocean and Story with her ex-fiancé Zion Foster.

Jesy Nelson shared heartwarming mommy moments with her twin daughters as she gave them physiotherapy amid their ongoing health battle on Saturday.

It is pertinent to mention that her twin daughters, Ocean and Story had been diagnosed with SMA (Spinal Muscular Atrophy) Type 1.

SMA is a rare muscle-wasting condition that makes it unlikely for children to walk and and often requires specialist equipment to help them breathe at night, as well as feeding tubes.

However, Jesy made the most of the UK heatwave by taking her babies to the park. She shares Ocean and Story with her ex-fiancé Zion Foster.

Laying the little ones on their backs, she and a pal helped her daughters with exercises to build muscle strength in their legs.

She captioned the snap: 'Physio in the park.'

Jesy Nelson's official Instagram account

Last week, Jesy celebrated a major milestone as she announced SMA will now be debated in Parliament.

The singer, who has been tirelessly campaigning for the NHS, shared the that the UK Government has confirmed that the petition to add SMA to newborn screening in England will now be debated in Parliament on 22 June.

The news comes following calls demanding the health secretary to overrule the committee's guidance and make effective treatment more accessible on the NHS.

Last month, Jesy shared her joy as the NHS announced they would roll out 'heel prick' testing on newborns for SMA.