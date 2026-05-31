Sydney Sweeney holds hands with Scooter Braun during latest outing

Sydney Sweeney and Scooter Braun just gave fans another glimpse into their headline-making romance – and this time, they were not exactly keeping a low profile.

The pair were spotted hand-in-hand in New York City on Friday night after attending an event at Daniel before heading off to dinner together. Naturally, the outing sent social media detectives into overdrive.

credits: Backgrid USA

Sweeney, 28, brought classic Hollywood glamour to the evening in a navy maxi dress featuring dramatic ruffled details and a flowing skirt. Braun, 44, matched the sophisticated mood in a sharp black suit and tie, proving date-night style is alive and well.

Photos captured the couple walking closely together through Manhattan, looking relaxed as they navigated the city streets.

The public appearance arrives only days after Braun shared unusually candid thoughts about the actress, offering one of his warmest comments yet about their relationship.

“I’ve met an extraordinary woman, kind and generous and smart, and real and down to earth, and one of the biggest surprises ever,” he said.

That quote quickly made the rounds online, with fans dissecting every word and wondering whether the notoriously private pair are becoming more comfortable sharing their relationship in public.

Meanwhile, Sweeny has little time to slow down. The actress remains one of Hollywood’s busiest stars as anticipation builds around the season three finale of Euphoria. Her performance continues to dominate online conversations, with several scenes sparking viral reactions across social media.

As for the couple? They have not officially addressed the latest round of buzz – but judging by their latest outing, they are letting the photos do most of the talking.