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Emily Blunt shares rare opinnion about AI: 'Terrified'

Emily Blunt revelaed her unexpected trick behind most bizarre performance yet
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Geo News Digital Desk
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Published May 31, 2026

Emily Blunt shares rare opinnion about AI: &apos;Terrified&apos;
Emily Blunt shares rare opinnion about AI: 'Terrified'

Emily Blunt was asked to sound less human for Steven Speilberg’s highly anticipated sci-fi thriller Disclosure Day – but don’t expect artificial intelligence to take the credit.

While promoting the film on Hot Ones, the actress revealed she deliberately steered clear of AI when it came to creating one of the movie’s strangest moments.

In Disclosure Day, Blunt plays Margaret Fairchild, a television meteorologist whose life takes a bizarre turn after an encounter with non-human life.

One pivotal scene sees her character slowly unravel during a live weather broadcast before suddenly speaking in an unfamiliar language.

“It’s a four-minute oner that we shot that leads up to that moment where she’s gradually sort of disintegrating,” Blunt explained. “There’s various ways you could do it. You could go the AI route, which I’m a bit terrified of.”

Instead, the actress decided to get hands-on – or rather, voice-on.

“I thought I could make some really strange sounds,” she continued. “I said maybe I could come in and we’ll just do a range of weird sounds. And it’s what we did. I did sort of the clicking sounds, I did sort of humming sounds, consonant sounds, breathing, strange sounds.”

The results? A custom-made alien vocal performance built from Blunt’s own experimental recordings rather than computer-generated effects.

“The sound designer went away and created that weird sound,” she added.

If early reactions are anything to go by, the gamble paid off. Critics who attended preview screenings have already hailed Disclosure Day as one of Speilberg’s strongest films in years – proving that sometimes a few weird noises can go a very long way.

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