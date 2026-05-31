Katie Price proves 'Nothing can come between her and her glam'

Katie Price wore a red star-print top, which she teamed with skimpy white bottoms

Katie Price can't resist sharing her steamy snaps, after her Instagram account was taken down amid claims she violated platform rules by showing off her breasts.'

Taking to Snapchat, the ex former glamour model, 48, showed off her surgically enhanced bracts in a two-piece bikini as she posed during the UK heatwave.

For the look, the mum-of-five wore a red star-print top, which she teamed with skimpy white bottoms.

Sources later claimed that Katie's Instagram is set to be restored very soon following a misunderstanding with Meta after complaints regarding nudity and the promotion of CBD gummies.

However, a source has now said: 'The spotlight is on her like never before at the moment, so miserable keyboard warriors with nothing better to do write in to complain about her content.'

The Daily Mail revealed on Saturday that Lee had been arrested and is locked up in a Dubai prison, according to his father, which Katie, 48, debunked at the time.

It's understood he was detained over claims relating to a private civil matter.

The TV reality sensation, 48, and the self-proclaimed businessman, Lee Andrews,43, married in January just days after meeting.

Lee reportedly called Price from prison on Wednesday morning (27 May).