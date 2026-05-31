Holly Willoughby faces financial woes after losing major tv roles

Holly's absence from television has reportedly impacted her financial situation

Holly Willoughby's company has faced significant financial difficulties, with its earnings dropping more than £100k.

The setback comes after she left This Morning and her Netflix show Bear Hunt was cancelled.

Once regarded as television golden girl and regular appearance on on multiple primetime shows, Holly, 45, has not appeared on television for more than a year.

Leaving This Morning in 2023 was not an easy decision , and she has found herself without a major presenting role for the first time in two decades.

Her absence from television has reportedly impacted her financial situation.

The Sun revealed that Holly lost £2,197 a week last year at Roxy Media, the private firm into which she channels her TV earnings.

Its loss – which amounted to £114,245 – taking the net worth of the firm to £118,613 as at August 28 2025, almost half of the £232,858 reported for 2024. The six figure decline in Holly’s TV fortune has been reported in new accounts filed at Companies House.

Holly lost £840,397 in 2023 and £51,020 in 2024.

Although Holly is no longer a regular face on television, she is reportedly preparing for a major comeback with the launch of her own YouTube channel.