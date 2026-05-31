Frankie Valli cancels remaining shows amid health concerns

Frankie Valli has cancelled all his remaining 2026 concerts so he can focus on his health.



The 92 year old singer shared the news on Instagram and said he is taking a break from his farewell tour.

He apologised to fans and said he hopes to return once he feels better.

His team said the shows were cancelled instead of postponed so fans can get their money back without waiting through repeated reschedules.

They said it was the most honest option while he focuses on recovery.

Frankie Valli has been performing for decades as the lead singer of The Four Seasons and is one of the most famous voices in music history.

In recent years, some fans noticed he looked tired on stage, which led to concern online.

Even with those concerns, he earlier said that he still loved performing and wanted to keep going as long as he could.

There was also recent attention around a police visit to his home linked to a restraining order case involving his son, although no arrests were made.

For now, Valli says his priority is getting healthy and resting, with no confirmed plans for future shows.