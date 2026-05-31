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‘Heated Rivalry' fans receive major update on season 2

Jacob Tierny says the season two is moving forward and will come “as soon as humanly possible”
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 31, 2026


Heated Rivalry creator Jacob Tierney has given fans an update.

The 46-year-old star said that the season two is moving forward and will come “as soon as humanly possible” after the show became a big hit.

Jacob shared the news during CBS Mornings with executive producer Brendan Brady.

He continued saying that writing for season two is already happening, and filming is expected to start in August 2026.

The series, however, is based on Rachel Reid’s Game Changers books and follows rival hockey players Shane Hollander and Ilya Rozanov, played by Hudson Williams and Connor Storrie.

Their love story became very popular with viewers after season one.

No exact release date is confirmed yet, but reports suggest season two could arrive in spring 2027.

Fans are expecting the story to continue and go in a more serious direction this time.

Brady also joked about the long wait for new episodes and told fans to “enjoy the yearn” while the team works on it.

Jacob Tierney also said the new season may include extra storylines not in the books, which could make the show even bigger than before.

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