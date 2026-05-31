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Nick Jonas breaks down his preparation before concerts

Nick Jonas explains performing music and acting feel similar to him
By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

Published May 31, 2026


Nick Jonas has shared a relaxed and honest detail about how he gets ready before performing on stage.

The 33-year-old singer said that before a concert, he likes to calm himself down and “might have a little cocktail” to get into the right mood.

Nick said that it helps him feel relaxed before going on stage.

The Sucker singer explained that performing music and acting feel similar to him because both involve showing emotions to an audience.

The only difference, he said, is how he prepares before each one.

Before a live show he feels more easy going, but for acting he stays fully focused and does not drink.

He is also starring in the new film Power Ballad with Paul Rudd.

Paul Rudd praised him, saying Nick is not only talented but also very natural at showing emotions on screen.

Nick also spoke about his wife Priyanka Chopra and praised her strong work ethic.

He shared how she kept filming even after getting injured, saying her dedication really impressed him.

Nick first became famous with the Jonas Brothers and now works in both music and acting, saying he enjoys both and learns from each experience.

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