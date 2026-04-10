Finneas makes rare confession about wedding planning with Claudia Sulewski

Finneas has no hesitation in admitting how involved he is in wedding planning with fiancée Claudia Sulewski, as he shared an update in his latest interview.

The 28-year-old music producer shared that rather than leading the planning himself, he has been a consultant for the actress and YouTube star, 30.

The Favors lead singer was asked about how the wedding preparation is coming along at the Los Angeles premiere of Beef Season 2, for which he wrote and produced the original soundtrack, and he told Entertainment Tonight, “It's good. We've got a Zoom with our wedding planner tomorrow at 10:00 in the morning, and it's great."

Finneas continued, “I'm enjoying it,” confessing, “I'm mostly telling Claudia that she's having great ideas. If she gives me multiple choice, I'm like, 'I like that one better.' And she'll sometimes be like, 'Good, that's the better one.' And I'm like, oh, this was a test. This was just to see if I'm smart or not."

The Dream hitmaker added that his job is mostly agreeing with Sulewski, who he believes makes the better choices for the ceremony.

The Shrinking actress attended the premiere with her husband-to-be in a bridal-inspired look with a white gown and gushed about Finneas’ latest achievement on Instagram.

"My baby scored the ENTIRE new season of BEEF and it is phenomenal!!," she wrote on her Stories.

Back in January, the internet star also shared updates on their wedding planning, saying, "Finneas has had more input than I think he thought he would have, which is exciting for me because I don't want to feel like I'm planning all this by myself," in her YouTube video.