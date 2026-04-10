Olivia Rodrigo drops subtle hint about Louis Partridge breakup song

Olivia Rodrigo is currently teasing her first single from you seem too sad for a girl so in love, and it might be a breakup anthem as fans theorise after the latest snippet.

The 23-year-old pop superstar took to Instagram and shared the first teaser of the song, Drop Dead, with a lyric written over the clip, "i hope you never finish that beer."

The video behind the lyric showed three unfinished pints of beer on a table, and eagle-eyed fans found the detail much too fascinating.

Rodrigo sparked a debate on social media as many fans commented about Partridge's show House of Guinness.

"Oh it’s over for Louis," a fan wrote as social media flooded with pictures of the couple they shared with the particular beverage over the years.

House of Guinness, the historical drama starring Partridge came out in 2025 and the drivers license hitmaker gave a shout out to her then-boyfriend on her Stories.

Over a photo of the Enola Holmes actor, Rodrigo wrote at the time, “alsoooo House of Guinness is out now on Netflix! It's so great and Louis is amazing in it. Give it a watch u won't regret!!” adding a heart and a beer-clinking emoji.

One X user wrote, "Everybody predicting that this is gonna be his diss record, but I lowkey think this might be her mourning the relationship song," and "oh girl this is her TTPD," added another, referring to Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department, for its devastating dissection of a breakup.

Drop Dead is scheduled to be released on April 17, and fans don't have long to wait to find out what the song is about.