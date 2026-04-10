Mick Fleetwood weds Elizabeth Jordan as he marks 5th marriage

The newlyweds have been together for six years and got engaged in 2025

Mick Fleetwood has found his happily ever after again!

The Fleetwood Mac co-founder and drummer has tied the knot with Elizabeth Jordan, marking his fifth marriage. Fleetwood, 78, revealed the news in an Instagram post on March 28, posting intimate glimpses from the ceremony and their getaway.

In one snap, Fleetwood cheekily hid the couple’s faces behind a fedora as they cuddled close, while another showed the newlyweds leaning in for a kiss against a stunning ocean backdrop.

“The south Pacific does its magic !!!” he captioned the photos. “A honeymoon with my love Elizabeth…creating moments to be remembered !! Sun health and happiness!!”

The couple, who have been together for six years, got engaged in 2025. Close friend Mike Lawson first revealed the news at the time, celebrating the milestone and calling their commitment “beautiful.”

Fleetwood’s latest chapter adds to a long and eventful romantic history. He was married twice to Jenny Boyd in 1970, with the pair briefly rekindling their relationship before separating for good. He later wed Sara Recor, followed by Lynn Frankel, with whom he shares twin daughters.