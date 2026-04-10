Jennifer Lopez reflects on ‘Maid in Manhattan' 23 years later

Jennifer Lopez opened up about her time filming Maid in Manhattan, sharing a heartfelt reflection more than two decades after the movie’s release.

In a recent Instagram post, Lopez said she still thinks about her character Marisa Ventura, a single mom from the Bronx who unexpectedly finds herself swept into a romance with a wealthy senatorial candidate played by Ralph Fiennes.

She revealed that the film originally began as a script called The Chambermaid before she and producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas worked with director Wayne Wang to reimagine the story.

Lopez described Marisa as “a girl with her nose pressed to the snow globe of Manhattan.”

She noted how meaningful it was to play a character whose Bronx roots mirrored her own.





Lopez fondly recalled working alongside Natasha Richardson, Bob Hoskins, Stanley Tucci, Tyler Posey, Amy Sedaris, and Fiennes.

Ben Affleck’s ex called the experience “a movie, a cast, a time” she’ll never forget.

The film earned her a 2003 NAACP Image Award nomination.

In 2025 she reunited with Fiennes at Variety’s Creative Impact Awards, where he praised her “amazing skills” and spirit before presenting her with the Legend and Groundbreakers award.

Lopez responded warmly, joking that they “must stop meeting in hotels like this,” a playful nod to their 2002’s romantic comedy’s storyline.