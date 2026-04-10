BBC review slams BAFTA incident over offensive slur

BAFTA Film Awards came under new attention after a review looked into a live TV moment that caused upset during the show.

The report says that the BBC did not properly handle the situation and failed in its duty of care.

The incident involved a racial slur being heard during the live broadcast, which led to many viewers complaining and sharing their thoughts.

The BBC’s complaints unit said the word was offensive and had no reason to be included in any way.

It happened when disability campaigner John Davidson, who has Tourette’s syndrome, suddenly shouted the word while actors Michael B. Jordan and Delroy Lindo were presenting on stage.

The review, however, continued the team behind the show did not fully understand what was said at the moment.

Because of confusion in the control room, the problem was not dealt with quickly and the edited version stayed online for hours.

The BBC later said sorry and admitted that the broadcast was not handled properly.

It also said staff were unsure at first about what viewers had actually heard live.

The report started more discussion about how live shows should handle unexpected moments and how to protect viewers while still being careful with sensitive situations.

The BBC the promised better training and stronger checks for future live broadcasts.